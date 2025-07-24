Is AI killing Google search? It might be doing the opposite

Google also has a record of making defensive moves when it needs to. When search traffic was poised to shift to mobile phones two decades ago, Google acquired Android and developed its mobile-phone operating system. As Apple’s iPhones became ubiquitous, Google started paying Apple billions of dollars to make its search engine the default in the company’s Safari browser. And when the AI boom kicked off nearly three years ago, Microsoft’s early AI push raised concern about Bing taking market-share from Google. That led Google to splash out on AI computing, and Microsoft didn’t make much of a dent.