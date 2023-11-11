Is Anything Still True? On the Internet, No One Knows Anymore
Christopher Mims ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 11 Nov 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Summary
- New tools can create fake videos and clone the voices of those closest to us. ‘This is how authoritarianism arises.’
Creating and disseminating convincing propaganda used to require the resources of a state. Now all it takes is a smartphone.
