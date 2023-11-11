Is Anything Still True? On the Internet, No One Knows Anymore

With increasingly hard-to-spot fake content proliferating, it’s no surprise people are now using its existence as a pretext to dismiss accurate information. Earlier this year, for example, in the course of a lawsuit over the death of a man using Tesla’s “full self-driving" system, Elon Musk’s lawyers responded to video evidence of Musk making claims about this software by suggesting that the proliferation of “deepfakes" of Musk was grounds to dismiss such evidence. They advanced that argument even though the clip of Musk was verifiably real. The judge in the case said this line of argument was “deeply troubling."

