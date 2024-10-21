Is Apple Intelligence ready to compete with ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini? Here's what Gurman suggests..
Apple Intelligence may reportedly be more than two years behind competitors like OpenAI and Google, potentially hindering sales of the iPhone 16 and new iPad mini.
Apple's latest suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, branded as Apple Intelligence, is reportedly set to debut on 28 October with the launch of the iPhone 16 series and the newly introduced iPad mini. However, a recent report suggests Apple Intelligence might be lagging behind competitors, potentially impacting sales.