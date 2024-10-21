Apple's latest suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, branded as Apple Intelligence, is reportedly set to debut on 28 October with the launch of the iPhone 16 series and the newly introduced iPad mini. However, a recent report suggests Apple Intelligence might be lagging behind competitors, potentially impacting sales.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, an analyst for Apple products, the tech company’s AI capabilities may not be on par with industry leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman cited unnamed Apple employees who claimed the company’s AI features could be more than two years behind rivals in terms of output quality and functionality. Internal research, the report states, found that Siri, powered by Apple's in-house large language models and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is 25 per cent less accurate than its competitors. Moreover, Siri reportedly answers 30 per cent fewer questions compared to ChatGPT and exhibits similar shortfalls when compared to Google’s Gemini.

The shortcomings of Apple Intelligence could prove problematic for Apple, given the heavy marketing surrounding the AI capabilities of its new devices. If users find the AI tools lacklustre compared to alternatives, this could deter them from upgrading to the latest iPhone and iPad models.

However, Gurman noted that Apple has an advantage in swiftly rolling out these features across its product range. At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, AI functionalities were only announced for a couple of iPhone and iPad models. Yet, Apple has now committed to introducing Apple Intelligence to the entire iPhone 16 range, the latest iPads, and all Mac devices currently available. By 2026, the company aims to integrate AI capabilities into nearly every device with a screen.

Promising features such as Writing Tools and enhanced notification summaries, the AI tools are a key selling point for the tech giant’s new devices.

