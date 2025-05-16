Is Apple Pay down? Users report widespread payment failures

Apple’s digital payment systems — including Apple Pay and Apple Cash — are currently facing a widespread outage, leaving many iPhone users unable to complete transactions. The disruption appears to have started around 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. IST), according to reports from users and coverage by 9To5Mac.

Advertisement

Across social media, users have been reporting failed transactions and delays when trying to make payments. Both Apple Pay, which is used for in-store and online purchases using linked debit and credit cards, and Apple Cash, which enables users to send money to others, are reportedly affected by the issue.

As per the report, Apple Cash was found to be completely non-functional, with several attempts to send money ending in failure. Apple Pay has also shown signs of inconsistency. A transaction failed at around 9:20 p.m. IST after a long wait time, but succeeded when attempted again shortly after, added 9To5Mac. Despite this, many users continue to report that they are unable to use Apple Pay at all.

Advertisement

Also Read | Airtel outage? Thousands of users reportedly unable to access services

Initially, Apple’s system status page showed no signs of a problem, leading to confusion among users. However, at 10:06 p.m. IST, Apple officially updated the page to acknowledge ongoing issues with Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card, and the Wallet app. This confirmation came after hours of user reports and growing concern online.

For those unfamiliar, Apple Pay allows iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users to make secure purchases at retail stores and online. Apple Cash is a peer-to-peer payment feature that enables users to send and receive money from friends and family. Apple Card is Apple’s own credit card offering, while the Wallet app acts as the central hub where users store their digital cards and payment methods.

Advertisement