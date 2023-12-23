Is AppleGPT in the works? Here's what the report suggests...
Apple has reportedly developed an internal service similar to ChatGPT for employees to test new features, summarize text, and answer questions. Recent research suggests that Large Language Models (LLMs) may run on Apple devices, addressing the challenge of limited DRAM capacity.
Apple has reportedly developed an internal service akin to ChatGPT, intended to assist employees in testing new features, summarizing text, and answering questions based on accumulated knowledge.
