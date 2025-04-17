Is Chinese AI all it’s cracked up to be?
SummaryBeijing is pushing a tech challenge to the U.S., but Washington can counter it with smart policies.
Is DeepSeek an avatar of revived innovation in China or a Beijing-coordinated deepfake? The surge on Chinese stock exchanges at the artificial-intelligence company’s market entry pushed the idea that China could pose a serious challenge to U.S. tech. But early evidence suggests that challenge has a shoddy foundation, which Washington could undermine with effective policy.