Is Chinese AI all it’s cracked up to be?

The New York Post reported that Microsoft’s Chinese research labs helped train four key DeepSeek researchers, three of whom spent five to 10 years working at the lab. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that Microsoft’s security researchers also observed people they believed may be connected to DeepSeek—in Bloomberg’s words—“exfiltrating a large amount of data using the OpenAI interface." OpenAI itself has alleged that the Chinese company used the American firm’s proprietary models to train its own systems. The U.S. Commerce Department is also reportedly investigating DeepSeek for possible use of Nvidia chips subject to American export controls. DeepSeek hasn’t commented on these allegations.