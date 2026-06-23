Is Claude down? Anthropic says ‘fix has been implemented and…’ as major oputage hits AI assistant

Is Claude down? Users across multiple regions reported difficulties accessing Claude on Tuesday after a widespread outage disrupted several services operated by Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the popular chatbot. The incident triggered thousands of complaints online and raised concerns among users who rely on the platform for work, coding and research tasks.

Advertisement

While the disruption appeared to ease later in the day, Anthropic said it was continuing to monitor its systems after implementing a fix. The company has not yet disclosed what caused the outage.

Anthropic says issue identified and services are stabilising

Anthropic first acknowledged the issue shortly after reports began surfacing.

Advertisement

Anthropic acknowledged the problem shortly after reports of disruptions began emerging.

The company initially told users: "We are currently investigating this issue."

It later announced: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

As recovery efforts progressed, Anthropic said: "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results."

In its most recent update, the company stated: "We are continuing to monitor for any further issues."

The sequence of updates suggests engineers were able to identify and address the issue within hours, although some users continued reporting intermittent difficulties during the recovery process.

Downdetector logs surge in Claude outage reports The Claude outage coincided with a sharp increase in complaints on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions through user reports.

Advertisement

Reports began rising rapidly at around 10:02 AM ET and eventually exceeded 8,000 in the US. Although complaint volumes later declined, users continued to flag access issues as Anthropic worked to restore normal operations.

According to the company's status dashboard, the disruption affected a broad range of services. Claude's chat interface, Claude Code, Claude Cowork and Anthropic's API services all experienced difficulties during the outage. Claude for Government appeared to remain operational.

The incident marks one of the most significant service interruptions for the AI assistant in recent months.

What is Claude AI? Claude is a family of large language models developed by Anthropic and powers a range of artificial intelligence products, including its flagship chatbot and enterprise AI tools.

Since the launch of its third-generation models, Claude has emerged as one of the leading competitors in the rapidly expanding generative AI market. The platform is widely used for writing, coding, research, analysis and business applications.

Advertisement

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, including Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. The company was established with a strong focus on AI safety, interpretability and responsible model development.

Structured as a public benefit corporation, Anthropic has positioned itself as a major player in the race to build advanced AI systems while emphasising safeguards around their deployment.

Anthropic expands infrastructure partnerships amid AI boom The outage comes as Anthropic continues to expand its computing and infrastructure footprint to support growing demand for Claude.

Earlier this week, Micron Technology announced a new agreement with Anthropic covering the supply of memory and storage products, alongside a strategic investment in the AI company's latest funding round.

The partnership reflects the increasing competition among AI developers to secure critical hardware needed to train and operate large-scale AI models.

Advertisement

"Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train and serve Claude," said Tom Brown, Anthropic's co-founder and chief compute officer.

Anthropic has recently entered into several major infrastructure agreements as it seeks additional computing capacity, including partnerships with CoreWeave, Broadcom and SpaceX.

Micron said it would collaborate with Anthropic to evaluate how memory and storage systems perform across AI workloads and support the broader infrastructure required to run advanced AI models.

The chipmaker has already deployed Claude internally for coding and agentic AI applications across engineering, manufacturing and enterprise operations, with plans to expand those deployments further..

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer