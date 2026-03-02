Is Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad; Anthropic reacts

Claude, the AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, was facing a service disruption on Monday, according to Downdetector, which monitors such issues through user reports.

Several cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, have been facing issues, as seen on Downdetector.

“We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths. We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Anthropic said.

Users react