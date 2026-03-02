Is Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad; Anthropic reacts

Claude, the AI chatbot by Anthropic, experienced service disruptions on Monday, affecting cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Downdetector reported issues related to Claude.ai and login/logout paths, while Anthropic confirmed that the Claude API is functioning correctly and is under investigation.

Garvit Bhirani
Published2 Mar 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Is Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues on Downdetector
Is Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues on Downdetector(Photographer: Bloomberg)

Claude, the AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, was facing a service disruption on Monday, according to Downdetector, which monitors such issues through user reports.

Several cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, have been facing issues, as seen on Downdetector.

“We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths. We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Anthropic said.

Users react

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani's profile image
Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyIs Claude down? Hundreds of users report issues in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad; Anthropic reacts
More