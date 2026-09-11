Is Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale date out? Check here for leaked dates, instant card discount offers, other details

Social media is buzzing with Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale leaked date. The e-commerce giant is expected to launch its highly awaited sale next month. With shoppers enthusiastic to pick up smartphones, electronics, appliances, and other products at discounted prices ahead of the festive season, this is a major update.

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Many users shared screenshots of Flipkart's homepage on X, suggesting that the grand sale fiesta will begin on 9 October. The leaked details further mention that Flipkart Plus members could avail early access on 8 October indicating that the sale will precede Dussehra festival. The highly awaited sale. Besides the sale dates, the image reveals that this time 10% instant discount will be on available on Axis and ICICI Bank cards. Meanwhile, Flipkart Plus members will be able to avail 12% instant card discount, the posts suggest.

The image mentions that Samsung Galaxy and Intel Core will be title sponsors while Acer, Beardo, TCL and JBL are suspected to be associate sponsors. At the time this report was written, Mint could not access the Big Billion Days Sale page neither on the application nor at the official website and hence could not confirm the exact dates. While many social media posts claiming that the date have been revealed provide the link “fkrt.co/QWkQJB”, but this page gives no information about Flipkart's biggest festive sale.

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A user named Savings Simplified had posted the update on X at 3:10 PM on Thursday but later clarified that the sale page isn't available. The post reads. “Flipkart published the BBD page earlier today… I took a screenshot when it was live. But the page has now been taken down / is no longer publicly accessible. So for now, the screenshot is the proof I have.”

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Flipkart Support reacts to Big Billion Days query Flipkart Support reacted over a query on Big Billion Days sale date and in a post on X on September 5 stated, “Thank you for your interest in Flipkart Big Billion Days. The sale dates will be announced soon. Request you to stay tuned on our website/app for more information about the upcoming sale. Appreciate your understanding.”

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A look at Flipkart's 2025 Big Billion Date Last year, Flipkart's biggest festive sale began on 23 September, but Plus and Black members received 24-hour early access. During this period, the e-commerce giant offered several attractive limited-time offers and steal deals to cater to the festive rush. In the previous sale, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders were offered a 10 percent instant discount on select products during the sale period.

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This year, Sharad Navratri 2026 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 11 October 2026, according to Drik Panchang. The nine days of Navratri are slated to conclude on Tuesday, 20 October with Dussehra or Vijayadashami celebrations. Last year, Sharad Navratri began on 22 September and wrapped up on 2 October with Dussehra.

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