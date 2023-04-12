Is Google’s 20-year dominance of search in peril?

At present Bing’s share of America’s search-advertising market is a measly 5% (see chart 3). Microsoft hopes that its new bag of tricks will change that. The company seems to have fixed some of ChatGPT’s shortcomings. One was keeping the bot up to date. ChatGPT’s underlying AI, called GPT-3.5, has been trained on data from 2021 and has no inkling of anything on the internet after that point. Ask it about recent news or today’s weather forecast and you get an apology. Bing’s AI, by contrast, decides how to gather the most relevant information and then uses search tools to find it. The data are then fed back into the model, which uses them to compose a fluent answer. Other firms, including Neeva, are using this method, too.