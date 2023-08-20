Is India entering a semiconductor ‘red ocean’?
Summary
- The intense fight for semiconductor investments among various countries has raised concerns that it will eventually turn into a price war. But demand for chips may outweigh those concerns
The global semiconductor industry is prone to shortages and surpluses. Both drive capital investments. During shortages, chipmakers expand production capacity, leading to oversupply. Now, it’s a time of glut, and India is entering the manufacturing fray with a $10-billion incentive package for the semiconductor industry. This raises the question of whether it should get into the ‘red ocean’ of chip manufacturing, marked by intense competition, or focus on chip design.