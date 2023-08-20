Is India entering a semiconductor ‘red ocean’?

Shifting balance

There’s been an imbalance in the global semiconductor industry since it entails huge upfront investments. Many of these investments took place in South East Asian countries and China. For example, while the US accounts for 34% of global demand for semiconductors, it accounts for only 14% of supply, according to McKinsey. More than half of US-owned fab capacity is located outside the US, according to Knowmeta Research. Japan, on the other hand, accounts for 16% of supply and 8% of demand. Taiwan, the world’s top supplier, accounts for only 1% of demand.