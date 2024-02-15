Is It OK to Be Mean to a Chatbot?

The native assumption here is that AI doesn’t have feelings because it doesn’t work like us. This assumption will lead to issues down the line when AI systems are even more advanced. Do we have the right to abuse people who don’t have conventional feelings because of a medical or mental-health condition? No. What’s buried in the subtext is an assumption that machines can be abused because they are not human. But as a species, we’ve given rights to animals and even the environment. So when does it make sense to do so for machines?