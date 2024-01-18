Is It Safe to Share Personal Information With a Chatbot?
Heidi Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Jan 2024, 11:00 PM IST
SummaryUsers may find it tempting to reveal health and financial information in conversations with AI chatbots. There are plenty of reasons to be cautious.
Imagine you’ve pasted your notes from a meeting with your radiologist into an artificial-intelligence chatbot and asked it to summarize them. A stranger later prompts that same generative-AI chatbot to enlighten them about their cancer concerns, and some of your supposedly private conversation is spit out to that user as part of a response.
