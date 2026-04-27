Is Outlook down right now? Users unable to sign in, witnessing too many ‘errors’

Outlook, the Microsoft email application, has suffered a global outage on Monday, with thousands of users complaining of sign-in issues that prevented customers from accessing their mailboxes. According to the internet outage monitoring service Downdetector,more than 1000 formal reports have been made with 68% of users stating that they were unable to log in.
In the UK alone, more than 800 users, along with around 400 others elsewhere, reported difficulties accessing their email services. The main issue has been the inability to log in, accounting for 64 per cent of all reported complaints. Some users have also reported problems receiving messages.
Responding to the outage, the company stated that affected users were being signed out of their accounts and witnessing too many 'errors'. "Some users may experience intermittent sign-in failures, including 'too many requests' errors or unexpected sign-outs," Microsoft said in a recent update on the company's service health status page.
“Our investigation indicates client sign-in scenarios may be contributing to the reported behaviour, and we're focused on validating interactions across service components to identify next steps.”
According to the Service Health Status page, Outlook is currently experiencing issues. The company said users may face problems accessing Outlook.com.
Microsoft listed the issue under consumer products and described it as a service degradation affecting products designed for families, individuals and students.
The company stated: users may experience issues accessing Outlook.com.
Last week, Microsoft Copilot also went down.
“We're investigating a potential issue that's affecting Microsoft Copilot for personal use. We're reviewing available data and will provide additional updates on the Service Health Status page,” the company said at the time.
It later confirmed that “Microsoft Copilot for personal use is remediated” following prolonged monitoring.
Meanwhile, earlier this year in January, Microsoft 365 services were hit, with major problems reported with Microsoft Outlook.
Users reported that they were seeing the ‘451 4.3.2 Temporary server error’ message.
The list of affected apps and services included:
Microsoft, reacting to the outage, had said on X: “We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364.”
In a follow-up post, it added: “We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected. We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery. More information can be found at [https://status.cloud.microsoft](https://status.cloud.microsoft) or under MO1221364 if accessible.”
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.