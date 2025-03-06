Realme appears to be expanding its P3 series with the introduction of a new Ultra variant. Following the launch of the Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G in India earlier this year, the Realme P3 Ultra has surfaced in a popular benchmarking database. The listing hints at key specifications, including its chipset, RAM, and operating system.

Geekbench listing reveals key specifications A Realme handset bearing the model number RMX5030 has been spotted on Geekbench, a renowned benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the device will feature an octa-core processor, with four cores running at 2.20GHz, three at 3.20GHz, and a prime core clocked at 3.35GHz.

According to a report from Xpertpick, these CPU specifications align with the MediaTek MT6897 chipset, which belongs to the Dimensity 8300-series. This includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 and the Dimensity 8350 chipsets. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU for improved graphics performance.

The benchmark entry further reveals that the Realme P3 Ultra could house 12GB of RAM and operate on Android 15, possibly skinned with Realme UI 6.0. Performance-wise, the device secured 1,260 points in the single-core test and 4,055 points in the multi-core test.

Expected features and availability The Realme P3 Ultra is anticipated to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to sport a glass back panel and at least one grey colour variant. Further details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks, and a standard Realme P3 model may also be in the pipeline.