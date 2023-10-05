Is Sam Bankman-Fried Guilty? It’s Their Job to Convince the Jury.

Millions of pages of documents. Hundreds of hours with witnesses. This is how prosecutors do their jobs and prepare for a trial.

A handful of assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York have come to work for much of the past year to do something that many people around the world can only dream about: They get to make the case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

They have been strategizing for the trial that began this week since before he was in handcuffs.

Few cases as sprawling as this one have come together as swiftly. Bankman-Fried was indicted last year, weeks after the implosion of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, on charges that he orchestrated what the government called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history." He pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of criminal fraud and conspiracy at the heart of his trial.

To find out how the prosecutors do their jobs, and how they have been preparing for this trial, I called a bunch of expert witnesses: former SDNY lawyers who have been in their position before.

The assistant U.S. attorneys responsible for every aspect of this case spent the months after his indictment combing through millions of pages of documents. That part of the job is necessary drudgery. They have to perform on the stage of the courtroom, but they also have to be precise behind the scenes, and the only way to select the right exhibits for a trial is to scale a mountain of paperwork first.

The next phase of case preparation is less about paper than people. The government's star witnesses do not exactly scream credibility: They are crypto traders who pleaded guilty to criminal fraud. But prosecutors are used to getting deep inside the heads of witnesses, and they trust them only after spending a whole lot of time with them. "For a witness who's going to be on the stand for a day, it could be approaching 100 hours," said Rachel Maimin, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler. "It's really a process of making sure you know absolutely everything they know."

The fun parts of trial prep are the mock cross-examinations in which SDNY prosecutors not involved with the case play defense attorneys and grill the witnesses. The brutal part is when the assistant U.S. attorneys rehearse their opening statements in moot court and get ripped apart by their own colleagues so they can make a good first impression when it counts. But plotting out the last words the jury will hear from the government is the essential part.

The closing statement is the final opportunity for the lead prosecutors to drive home their message: Here’s why this guy is guilty. They’re thinking about what to say and how to say it long before they step in the courtroom.

"To map out the trial," said Jordan Estes, a partner at Kramer Levin, "you should be thinking about your closing statement from the time you charge your case."

Having a rough idea of the closing statement helps them shape their material into a compelling, accessible story for the dozen people in the lower Manhattan courtroom who matter. The only thing worse than boring the jurors is confusing them. So prosecutors have two equally important goals when they’re building a case like this one, said Rebecca Mermelstein, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers. “Proving the elements of the crime," she said, “and creating a coherent, understandable, corroborated narrative for the jury."

They can tell jurors that this case is simply old-fashioned fraud with a newfangled asset. It may involve crypto, but it’s not about crypto. Billions of dollars in customer deposits are missing! Bankman-Fried stole other people’s money to enrich himself, stake his investments and fund his pet causes and political contributions. Or at least that’s how the government’s lawyers frame the charges.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers are telling a different story. They say that he was acting in good faith, and while he may have been a poor manager who made serious mistakes, he wasn't a thief and didn't intend to defraud anyone. His defense attorneys told jurors this week that the government is portraying him as a cartoonish villain.

The case will likely be decided by three people who were close to Bankman-Fried, especially Caroline Ellison, who was both the chief executive of his trading firm and his ex-girlfriend. (It’s complicated.) The evidence that she provided the government includes handwritten notes from meetings and one list called “Things Sam Is Freaking Out About."

But freaking out is not a criminal offense. Fraud is.

The challenge for the prosecutors is making that distinction. They're under intense pressure to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that SBF was not just careless and reckless but that he acted with intent to defraud customers, investors and lenders.

One of the curious parts of this trial is how much the public already knows about its main characters. There is the defendant whose rumpled T-shirts, cargo shorts and sneakers have been replaced by suits, jumpsuits and shoes with no laces. There are his parents, the Stanford law professors. There are the members of his inner circle and roommates in his Bahamas penthouse who flipped on him.

Much less is known about the SDNY prosecutors overseeing SBF’s case from start to finish. He’s famous. They’re faceless. But nobody will play a more influential role in his trial than the government’s lawyers, the people representing The People, even if everybody is paying attention to the defendant sitting behind them.

The team is led by Nicolas Roos and Danielle Sassoon, both talented assistant U.S. attorneys with experience on high-profile investigations.

Roos went to Stanford Law School when Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried were beloved professors on campus, and he took classes down the street from the home where Bankman-Fried spent house arrest. Last year, Roos helped prosecute Trevor Milton, the founder of the electric-truck startup Nikola, who was convicted of fraud by a jury. FTX collapsed one month later, and Roos had another case.

Sassoon worked at Kirkland & Ellis and clerked in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and Supreme Court for Antonin Scalia. When the late justice asked what prepared her to excel at Yale Law School, she credited the Jewish high school where she studied Talmud. As a clerk, she learned how to wield Scalia’s favorite weapons: guns and language. He taught Sassoon how to fire a pistol and the closest he came to yelling at her was over an unconscionable choice of words. “Never use the word ‘impact’ as a verb in one of my opinions," he told her.

The prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are known for aggressively policing Wall Street, and they recently began targeting newer financial markets like the crypto industry. This case went to the specialized unit that handles securities fraud, which is sometimes called the "the exit lounge," given how often the division's lawyers on government salaries leave for lucrative white-collar work at white-shoe firms.

But the question on the minds of everyone following Bankman-Fried’s trial is one that not even the mighty SDNY can answer: Is he going to take the stand?

Most white-collar defendants are advised not to testify, but this one treats conventional legal advice the way he once looked at a hair brush. Bankman-Fried pushed the limits of his release conditions until his bail was revoked by the judge who will sentence him if he’s convicted. Now, instead of huddling with his attorneys for as long as he likes into the night, Bankman-Fried is shuttling back to a Brooklyn detention center. Being in jail is a huge setback for someone who couldn’t afford one. The odds were already stacked against Bankman-Fried: 0.3% of criminal defendants charged by SDNY went to trial and were acquitted last year.

That's why testifying is less risky than it sounds and wouldn't be one of his worst ideas. This is a situation where the defense may have to play some offense.

Raising doubts about the prosecution’s case is safer than telling another story and making jurors decide if they believe the United States of America or Sam Bankman-Fried. But if he’s getting pummeled and has nothing to lose, taking the stand is a courtroom Hail Mary: his last, best chance to win. Or, as he might put it, the move that maximizes expected value is testifying, not remaining silent.

Also, he’s already told anyone willing to listen that he’s innocent. Why not a jury that has to listen? Maybe someone who talked his way into billions of dollars in funding can talk his way out of decades in prison.

"There's never a time when the jury is more on the edge of their seat than when a defendant testifies," Estes said. "As a prosecutor, you're on the edge of your seat, too. It was always something that made me incredibly nervous before it happened because it's a real unknown."

And there is one more time when the government lawyers who have carefully planned every step of a trial don’t know what someone might say next. It’s when the verdict is read.

The prosecutors will know if they were successful at the same time as the defendant.

Write to Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@wsj.com

