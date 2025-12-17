Is Steam down? Server faces second outage in 24 hours, Downdetector shows

Steam appeared to suffer a second major outage within 24 hours on Tuesday, December 16, as tens of thousands of users reported problems accessing the platform, according to Downdetector. The fresh disruption came less than a day after a widespread server failure on December 15 that left gamers unable to log in, load profiles or access community features.
By 3:30 pm PT, more than 41,000 users had flagged issues with Steam on Downdetector.com, a service that tracks outages using real-time user reports from multiple sources. The majority of complaints indicated server connection failures, suggesting renewed strain on Valve’s backend infrastructure.
User reports surged rapidly on Tuesday afternoon, with gamers across several regions reporting difficulty connecting to Steam servers. While Valve did not immediately issue a formal statement, the volume and pattern of complaints closely resembled the disruption seen the previous evening.
The timing fuelled speculation that lingering infrastructure issues from Monday’s outage may not have been fully resolved, particularly as Steam does not typically schedule maintenance on Mondays or Tuesdays during peak usage hours.
During the December 15 Steam outage, many users encountered the E502 L3 error, a server-side Bad Gateway fault generated within Steam’s internal systems. This error indicates a failure in communication between Steam clients and its servers, even when users’ internet connections remain stable.
Such errors are commonly linked to server overloads or content delivery network (CDN) failures during high-traffic periods. In Monday’s incident, Steam’s infrastructure struggled to process requests efficiently, causing cascading failures across multiple services. The issue was entirely server-side rather than the result of user misconfiguration.
According to Downdetector, the initial outage began at approximately 7:59 pm EST on December 15. Users quickly reported being locked out of Steam Community discussions, game libraries and Workshop content.
Downdetector data showed that roughly 81 per cent of affected users cited server connection problems, while 10 per cent experienced gameplay disruptions and 9 per cent reported other issues. The scale of reports pointed to a platform-wide failure rather than a localised incident.
Several core Steam features were unavailable or degraded during the first outage:
These disruptions significantly affected both casual players and developers who rely on Steam’s community and Workshop tools.
Gamers took to social media to voice frustration and seek confirmation of the outages. On X (formerly Twitter), users posted comments such as “Steam discussion boards are down :(” and “Is steam down.”
One user wrote, “Profile, achievements and game cards won’t load.” Another stated, “none of the Steam discussions are working.” Several players expressed surprise, noting that Steam’s routine maintenance is usually scheduled for Tuesdays.
As services slowly stabilised after the December 15 outage, some users reported partial recovery. One comment read, “Nvm, the workshop is working again,” indicating a gradual restoration rather than an immediate fix.
A second disruption so soon after a major platform-wide failure has raised concerns among users about Steam’s infrastructure resilience. With millions of concurrent users worldwide, even brief outages can have outsized impacts on digital distribution, online play and community engagement.
The incidents also highlight the increasing complexity—and fragility—of large-scale gaming platforms during periods of heavy demand.
While both outages were rooted in Steam’s servers and required Valve’s intervention, users encountering E502 L3 errors can attempt limited troubleshooting. Restarting the Steam client may resolve temporary glitches, while clearing the Steam cache can remove corrupted local data.
Additional steps include restarting the PC and router, checking firewall permissions and changing DNS settings to 8.8.8.8 (Google’s public DNS). However, during widespread outages, such measures offer limited relief.
