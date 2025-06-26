Is the Fed ready for an AI economy?
Summary
Your computer may soon take out a loan, approved by a bank’s computer. Millions of such transactions can determine the money supply.
Federal Reserve presidents have been clear about their concerns regarding artificial intelligence’s possible effects on productivity, banking customer service, and upheaval in the labor market.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story