Is the Fed ready for an AI economy?

With these elements in place, the Federal Reserve will face the problem of an AI purchasing agent talking to an AI credit agent with the only constraint on them being the underlying code dictating their behavior and the instructions users give them. Further, these two agents may conduct transactions using a form of currency that is lightly regulated and doesn’t move through the traditional banking system. Since these interactions would take place in the shadow banking sector, the Fed won’t see first movements in where the money supply is expanding or contracting, one of the main things central bankers need to observe to do their job correctly and guide the economy. And as AIs make financial decisions, how can anyone be certain that they will respond to Fed policy in the same way as our historical data tells us humans respond to Fed policy?