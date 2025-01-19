TikTok US ban: Several US users reported being able to access TikTok's website on Sunday, despite a law that would shut down the popular Chinese-owned app on national security grounds.

According to Reuters, the app itself was not immediately available, but users in the US appeared to bypass the shutdown and access the service’s website directly.

TikTok ceased functioning for its 170 million American users late on Saturday. This followed the implementation of the law that prohibits it from operating in the US due to concerns over the potential misuse of American data by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Although the app was no longer available for download from Apple and Google app stores, some users were able to visit the TikTok website and continue their activity.

The sudden shutdown marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the US and China over TikTok’s operations. The US government has raised concerns that the app could allow the Chinese government to access sensitive data from American users. TikTok has consistently denied these claims and insists it stores user data securely within the United States.

The situation may change, however, following comments from President-elect Donald Trump, who announced he would take steps to reinstate TikTok when he assumes office. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said he intended to extend the deadline for the ban to allow time for a solution that would secure national security while preserving access to the app. He also indicated that the US might seek a 50% stake in a joint venture to ensure US control over the platform.

Trump’s stance represents a reversal from his first term in office, when he sought to ban TikTok altogether. In a shift that surprised many, he credited the app for helping him win over young voters in the 2024 election. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, TikTok users in the US remained hopeful that a resolution would soon be reached.

The law, which was passed by Congress and upheld by the US Supreme Court, had set a deadline for TikTok to sever ties with ByteDance or face closure in the US.