Is Twitter working on in-app currency for creators? Here’s what report suggests

Twitter, a microblogging site, is said to be planning to launch its own in-app currency coins to help creators make money on the platform, suggests a report. Jane Manchun Wong and Nima Owji, two app researchers, have recently spotted the feature and shared it on Twitter.
As per the screenshot posted by Jane Manchun Wong and Nima Owji, these coins will allow users to support creators who tweet great content. “Coins allow you to support creators who Tweet great content. Unused coins are kept in your balance," read the tweet.
Wrong mentioned, “Twitter is working on Coins purchasing screen. Twitter is also working on a Coins menu item that takes you to the purchase screen." While, Owji wrote, “It seems to be an in-app currency to support the creators. I didn’t find anything that relates it to ‘cyrpto’ currency."
Moreover, Owji also stated previously that the microblogging site was working on coins. However, there is no word from Twitter whether it will launch this feature or not.
Meanwhile, workers at Twitter Inc.’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as Elon Musk continues to pare expenses around the globe.
Twitter staff were informed via email Wednesday that they had until 5 p.m. to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely from Thursday, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, the person added.
Singapore serves as Twitter’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when new owner Musk took over the San Francisco-based firm. The company this month also let go of Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who had been the head of site integrity for the region and a relatively recent hire.
Representatives for Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for CapitaLand, the owner of its Singapore offices, said Twitter remains a tenant at CapitaGreen without elaborating.