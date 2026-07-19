Is Zepto down? Users hit by mass outage, face disruptions on app and website

Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with its app and website, according to Downdetector.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated19 Jul 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Zepto hit by outage, users face app and website disruptions.
Zepto hit by outage, users face app and website disruptions.(Reuters)

Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with its app and website, according to Downdetector. Data from outage-tracking service Downdetector showed a sharp spike in user reports at around 1:59 pm IST (4:29 am Eastern Time) on Sunday.

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Zepto is reportedly down for several users.

The outage-tracking platform also showed that Meta's Facebook and Instagram were experiencing similar outages. As of 0746 GMT, Facebook users in the United States had filed 4,808 reports, with 63% reporting issues accessing the website. Another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users in the US as of 0818 GMT on Sunday, with users reporting problems accessing the app.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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