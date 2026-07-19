Is Zepto down? Users hit by mass outage, face disruptions on app and website

Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with its app and website, according to Downdetector. Data from outage-tracking service Downdetector showed a sharp spike in user reports at around 1:59 pm IST (4:29 am Eastern Time) on Sunday.
The outage-tracking platform also showed that Meta's Facebook and Instagram were experiencing similar outages. As of 0746 GMT, Facebook users in the United States had filed 4,808 reports, with 63% reporting issues accessing the website. Another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users in the US as of 0818 GMT on Sunday, with users reporting problems accessing the app.
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