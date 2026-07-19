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Is Zepto down? Users hit by mass outage, face disruptions on app and website

Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with its app and website, according to Downdetector.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated19 Jul 2026, 03:08 PM IST
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Zepto hit by outage, users face app and website disruptions.
Zepto hit by outage, users face app and website disruptions.(Reuters)
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Zepto, the quick-commerce platform, appeared to suffer some outages on Sunday, with users reporting issues with its app and website, according to Downdetector. Data from outage-tracking service Downdetector showed a sharp spike in user reports at around 1:59 pm IST (4:29 am Eastern Time) on Sunday.

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Zepto is reportedly down for several users.

The outage-tracking platform also showed that Meta's Facebook and Instagram were experiencing similar outages. As of 0746 GMT, Facebook users in the United States had filed 4,808 reports, with 63% reporting issues accessing the website. Another 2,829 reports were filed by Instagram users in the US as of 0818 GMT on Sunday, with users reporting problems accessing the app.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

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About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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