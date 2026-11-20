New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Israel is set to roll out a dedicated "Launchpad" program in partnership with an Indian entity to help Israeli startups establish and scale their operations in India, according to Dr. Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist for Innovation at Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Stopel said the initiative is modelled on a similar, successful program in the United States and is designed to help Israeli founders navigate cultural and business hurdles in India.

"We believe in the India market, and we believe that the Israeli startup should work more intensively in India," Dr. Stopel said. "So, the launchpad idea is to create the right atmosphere in the right conditions for the Israeli startup to initiate business in India. We know that there are a lot of gaps—cultural, language, mentality—and we need someone to take the Israeli entrepreneur in his hand and lead him in the Indian market."

He added that the Authority has approached a specialised Indian entity to run the program, noting that the US version "worked and it's helped, and it's accelerated the relationship and the technology penetration in both countries."

Addressing India’s 80 to 90 per cent startup failure rate, Dr. Stopel said failure is a natural part of building an innovation ecosystem, pointing to Israel's 30-year track record of startup methodology.

"We have to understand that failing in the process of establishing startups is one step towards success," he said. "Part of our culture is that the Israeli entrepreneur understands that a failure is one step towards success, and in case he fails, he will try again, and eventually, he will make it."

Explaining how the Israeli government supports startups without distorting the market, Dr. Stopel outlined two core rules: never replacing private capital and ensuring professional investors take the lead. For instance, the state rarely funds cybersecurity startups because private venture capital is readily available in that sector.

"We don't want the government money to replace the private-sector money. We want the government money to be an additional layer on top of the private-sector money. And secondly, we always want the private sector to lead," Dr. Stopel said.

When backing high-risk, long-horizon deep-tech ventures where private funding is scarce, the Authority co-invests alongside a leading private investor without taking equity or governance control. "We don't ask for board seats, we do not ask for shares, we just ask that the IP and activity will remain in Israel. And we ask for a royalty when the company starts to make sales," he explained.

On how governments can encourage hesitant private companies to invest in deep tech, Dr. Stopel stressed policy stability and operational speed—noting that the Innovation Authority was deliberately structured outside traditional government bureaucracy.

"You have to be very clear with the investors, to be very stable, not to change your policy every day, to run fast, not to walk as a government entity," he said. "We established the Israel Innovation Authority, and we took it out of the government. It's still a government agency, but it's not working as a government at all. We take our decisions much faster than the private sector, much faster than the VCs. We are very agile."

To illustrate this speed, Dr. Stopel cited two rapid crisis interventions. Following the outbreak of war in October 2023, when private investors froze funding, the Authority moved within three weeks to rescue cash-strapped startups with strong intellectual property.

"The government immediately allocated 400 million shekels to support the startups which have very good IP and less than six months runway in their bank account," Dr. Stopel said, noting that founders were asked to bring matching funds from existing shareholders. "Together, after three weeks, we declared this fund. And three weeks later, we started to give the money to the company together with the shareholder money. And in three months, we injected 1.2 billion Israeli shekels to the market."

More recently, six months ago, when a sharp shift in the exchange rate strengthened the shekel from 3.6 to 3.0 against the US dollar—cutting dollar-funded startups' 12-month runways down to nine or ten months—the Authority quickly stepped in again with matching shareholder funds.