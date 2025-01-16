Isro's caution shows why space docking is crucial for India's future missions

“There are multiple factors that influence the success of a mission in outer space—it’s not as simple as it looks to the average eye. The Spadex mission is still generating valuable data for Isro’s future missions, and the ability to make a manoeuvre that brought the two satellites to within 10 feet of each other is a key success in itself," the official said. “Of course, a physical docking process is the final frontier, but there will be more opportunities for Isro to prove itself."