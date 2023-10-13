IT min to support development of data for AI models
Scope for growing AI datasets, monetization, and regulation of AI and related technologies will come under the ambit of upcoming Digital India Act
New Delhi: Union minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that seven working committees submitted their official report on the Centre’s India AI strategy. The latter includes a multi-year road map to develop an India Datasets platform to collect, organize and build foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models using anonymized data, and also indigenously develop AI compute infrastructure in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.