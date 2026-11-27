X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced parental controls for teenagers, nearly 20 years after the platform's launch. The new features will be available from today, 27 November and will enable parents and guardians to manage their children's activity and control their children's content and interactions on the platform. The transfer is designed to empower families to have greater control over their teens' internet experience while also allowing teens to own their accounts, according to an X post.

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Under the new system, accounts belonging to users aged 13 to 17 will automatically be placed in a protected mode. This will stop them from seeing sensitive material and from being shown targeted advertisements. However, teenagers will be able to view the restrictions applied to their accounts. Additionally, X has made it clear that parents are not able to view private messages, search or viewing history, and can't post on behalf of their children.

X parental controls: What can parents manage?

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The new parental control features give parents the right to supervise and control their teens' activities. Parents will be able to see how much time their children spend on X each week and limit their daily use.

They may also accept new followers, limit feed suggestions and videos to accounts their teenagers follow, and block certain words. Other options include disabling sensitive media, deciding who can send direct messages and viewing which accounts their teenagers are messaging.

However, X has maintained certain boundaries of privacy. Parents will be unable to view what children are actually viewing in private conversations or their browsing and search history.

X faces criticism over child safety concerns Parent controls are part of a series of measures aimed at keeping kids safer online. Grok was criticised in January 2026 for creating sexually explicit images of women and children without consent using its AI chatbot.

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Child sexual abuse material, misinformation and AI-generated content have also been a problem on the platform. X formally updated its policies in June 2024 to permit certain forms of adult content, subject to restrictions.

Teenagers will retain visibility into account restrictions Despite introducing parental supervision, X says teenagers will remain aware of changes made to their accounts. The company aims to maintain a healthy balance between parental control and young users' independence and privacy.

"Parents want practical tools, and teens deserve room to grow," Michael O'Herlihy, head of safety at X, said in the company's announcement. Central to the feature's design was giving families a way to set safeguards and ensuring that teenagers are aware of changes to their accounts, he added. While X has a minimum age of 13, teens have been using the platform.

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The new parental controls mark a significant addition to X's safety features, particularly as concerns over teenagers' exposure to harmful online content continue to grow.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.