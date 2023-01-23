It’s mot just you: 5G is a big letdown

• Midband 5G (aka Sweet Spot): Midband offers greater speeds while covering relatively large distances and working well indoors and out. T-Mobile’s got a lot of this, which is why the company has led industry speed and coverage tests. Ookla most recently named it the fastest mobile operator in the U.S., with a median download speed of about 116 megabits per second. Verizon and AT&T’s midband offerings are more limited right now but are expected to expand this year.

