It’s not you. Those ‘I Am Not a Robot’ tests are getting harder.
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST
SummaryCaptchas that aim to distinguish humans from nefarious bots are demanding more brain power; ‘things are going to get even stranger’
Scott Nover was trying to log in to a website on his laptop when he found himself staring at a bizarre portrait of a woodland creature wearing a jacket and vest with flowers and watermelon slices floating about.
