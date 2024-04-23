It’s not you. Those ‘I Am Not a Robot’ tests are getting harder.

“Is it just me, or have those ‘I am not a robot’ tests started getting harder?" asked British comedian Jack Whitehall in his most recent Netflix special, before launching into an account of how they once tipped him into an existential crisis. “Has anyone had that moment recently where you have failed the I-am-not-a-robot test so many times that you have that moment where you stop and go…Maybe I am a robot?" he said. “I haven’t been able to spot 10 [stop]lights in a row. I’m either a robot or a cyclist!"