It’s time to hand cybersecurity over to the computers
SummaryA healthcare-industry hack shows the need for autonomous databases and operating systems.
Cybercriminals are growing bolder. Once content to target the computer systems of smaller businesses, municipalities and universities, hackers are now targeting large sections of the American healthcare industry. Providers and insurers depend on computer processes to automate the payment of claims, verify patient eligibility for services and approve prescriptions. A successful attack could make it difficult for patients to access medications and essential services. Clinics and hospitals would be unable to pay their staff.