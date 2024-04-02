It’s time to hand cybersecurity over to the computers

While autonomous systems are the best front-line defense against cyberattacks, there are additional things that modern cloud systems should do to protect themselves. We need to eliminate the use of passwords. Passwords are easily and routinely stolen by cyber criminals. Passwords must be replaced with passcodes. Passcodes are virtually impossible to steal because they are computer generated and they constantly change, yet they are much easier and more convenient to use than passwords. Passcodes, autonomous databases and autonomous operating systems are all currently available in second generation cloud systems.