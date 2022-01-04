Jabra has added a new TWS earbuds to its Elite series, the Jabra Elite 4 Active, for active lifestyle users. It comes with an IP57-rated water and sweat proof durability. The company has priced it at ₹10,999 and claims a battery life of up to 7 hours play-time (up to 28 with the charging case) along with fast charge capabilities. It has the Alexa built-in, Spotify Tap playback experience and Google Fast Pair. The latter provides instant pairing for Android devices. It is also compatible with iOS devices.

Last year, Jabra launched four earbuds in India; the Elite 2, Elite 3, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro.

The Spotify Tap playback allows for faster access to music. It has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a customisable equaliser for the workouts. These earbuds also include HearThrough for added awareness so individuals can remain safe with an awareness of their surroundings when running.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers calling feature with 4-microphone technology, protected by a mesh covering for added wind noise protection. It has a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra earbuds come in colour themes such as; Navy, Black and Light Mint.

Jabra Elite 4 Active is available at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers.

Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra said, “Post Covid, we have realized the importance to remain fit and active to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In our endeavour to offer unique experiences to our customers, we are launching the Jabra Elite 4 Active which will be the perfect companion for users in their fitness journey. Available in attractive colours, the earbuds will surely impress users with its look, ergonomic design and innovative features."

