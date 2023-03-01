Jack Dorsey's Bluesky, a Twitter alternative, appears on Apple App Store
- According to TechCrunch, Bluesky, the micro-blogging platform is currently in invite-only beta with a public launch on the horizon. The iOS app was first available on February 17 and has since been installed approximately 2,000 times during the testing phase, according to app intelligence firm data.ai.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has re-entered the social media arena with the launch of his new platform, Bluesky. The app is currently in the testing phase and can be found on the Apple App Store.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×