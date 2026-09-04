Janmashtami 2026: Top 5 AI prompts to give yourself dreamy Radha Rani makeover for Instagram stories and reels

Janmashtami 2026 kickstarted a new trend across social media. While parents decked up their child as little Krishna to mark this occasions, many have also been sharing their AI-generated looks as Radha Rani. The viral Janmashtami AI photo trend features dreamy looks in colourful lehengas with traditional gold jewellery and floral accessories. Many of them are also seen in Vrindavan-inspired settings and Lord Krishna-themed backgrounds. Wondering how to do it for yourself? Check out these prompts which can be used on AI photo-editing tools like ChatGPT, Gemini Google, Grok and more to transform any picture into stunning Radha Rani look.

Prompts for Janmashtami AI photo trend Top 5 prompts to create Radha Rani-inspired AI images for WhatsApp and Instagram:

1. Royal look of Radha Rani Prompt: “Transform the person in the reference photo into a graceful Radha Rani-inspired festive look. Preserve the person's exact identity, natural skin tone, facial features and expressions. Dress her in an elegant pink and deep red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, a matching dupatta draped gracefully over her head, traditional kundan jewellery, jhumkas, bangles and a maang tikka. Add a beautiful floral gajra and fresh roses in her hair. Set the scene in an ornate Vrindavan-inspired garden with flowers, greenery and soft golden sunlight around her. Create a regal, serene and photorealistic portrait with rich festive detailing.”

2. Floral twist to Radha Prompt: "Give the person in the reference photo a dreamy Radha Rani-inspired floral makeover while keeping her facial identity, natural features and skin texture as it is. Dress her in a pastel pink and lavender traditional lehenga adorned with delicate floral embroidery, paired with a flowing dupatta. Add floral jewellery, a small maang tikka, elegant earrings and fresh jasmine flowers woven into her hairstyle. Surround her with blooming roses, jasmine and colourful flowers in a lush Vrindavan-inspired pond or waterfall in the background. Use soft diffused morning light, gentle pastel tones and a romantic, ethereal atmosphere."

3. The Vrindavan queen Prompt: “Transform the person in the reference photo into a majestic Radha Rani-inspired portrait. Preserve her exact facial features, identity, natural complexion and authentic expression. Dress her in a rich red and royal blue lehenga with intricate zari work and a beautifully embroidered dupatta. Add traditional gold jewellery, layered necklaces, ornate jhumkas, bangles and a statement maang tikka. Style her hair in a traditional braid decorated with gajra. Place her beside a beautifully decorated temple courtyard with marigold garlands, diyas and lush greenery. Use warm cinematic lighting and an elegant devotional-festive mood.”

4.New age Radha in pastels Prompt: "Create a soft, sophisticated Radha Rani-inspired makeover using the person in the reference photo. Keep her facial identity completely unchanged, including her natural skin tone, facial structure and expression. Dress her in a blush-pink and ivory lehenga with delicate gold detailing, a sheer dupatta and subtle traditional jewellery. Add pearl earrings, a delicate maang tikka, floral bangles and a floral gajra. Place her in a dreamy royal mansion surrounded by soft festive decoration, with a softly blurred Krishan-inspired shadow backdrop. Use natural golden-hour lighting, pastel colours and a refined editorial photography aesthetic."