Janmashtami 2026: Top 5 AI prompts to give yourself dreamy Radha Rani makeover for Instagram stories and reels

Janmashtami 2026 kickstarted a new trend across social media. While parents decked up their child as little Krishna to mark this occasions, many have also been sharing their AI-generated looks as Radha Rani. The viral Janmashtami AI photo trend features dreamy looks in colourful lehengas with traditional gold jewellery and floral accessories. Many of them are also seen in Vrindavan-inspired settings and Lord Krishna-themed backgrounds. Wondering how to do it for yourself? Check out these prompts which can be used on AI photo-editing tools like ChatGPT, Gemini Google, Grok and more to transform any picture into stunning Radha Rani look.

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Prompts for Janmashtami AI photo trend Top 5 prompts to create Radha Rani-inspired AI images for WhatsApp and Instagram:

1. Royal look of Radha Rani Prompt: “Transform the person in the reference photo into a graceful Radha Rani-inspired festive look. Preserve the person's exact identity, natural skin tone, facial features and expressions. Dress her in an elegant pink and deep red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, a matching dupatta draped gracefully over her head, traditional kundan jewellery, jhumkas, bangles and a maang tikka. Add a beautiful floral gajra and fresh roses in her hair. Set the scene in an ornate Vrindavan-inspired garden with flowers, greenery and soft golden sunlight around her. Create a regal, serene and photorealistic portrait with rich festive detailing.”

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2. Floral twist to Radha Prompt: "Give the person in the reference photo a dreamy Radha Rani-inspired floral makeover while keeping her facial identity, natural features and skin texture as it is. Dress her in a pastel pink and lavender traditional lehenga adorned with delicate floral embroidery, paired with a flowing dupatta. Add floral jewellery, a small maang tikka, elegant earrings and fresh jasmine flowers woven into her hairstyle. Surround her with blooming roses, jasmine and colourful flowers in a lush Vrindavan-inspired pond or waterfall in the background. Use soft diffused morning light, gentle pastel tones and a romantic, ethereal atmosphere."

3. The Vrindavan queen Prompt: “Transform the person in the reference photo into a majestic Radha Rani-inspired portrait. Preserve her exact facial features, identity, natural complexion and authentic expression. Dress her in a rich red and royal blue lehenga with intricate zari work and a beautifully embroidered dupatta. Add traditional gold jewellery, layered necklaces, ornate jhumkas, bangles and a statement maang tikka. Style her hair in a traditional braid decorated with gajra. Place her beside a beautifully decorated temple courtyard with marigold garlands, diyas and lush greenery. Use warm cinematic lighting and an elegant devotional-festive mood.”

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4.New age Radha in pastels Prompt: "Create a soft, sophisticated Radha Rani-inspired makeover using the person in the reference photo. Keep her facial identity completely unchanged, including her natural skin tone, facial structure and expression. Dress her in a blush-pink and ivory lehenga with delicate gold detailing, a sheer dupatta and subtle traditional jewellery. Add pearl earrings, a delicate maang tikka, floral bangles and a floral gajra. Place her in a dreamy royal mansion surrounded by soft festive decoration, with a softly blurred Krishan-inspired shadow backdrop. Use natural golden-hour lighting, pastel colours and a refined editorial photography aesthetic."

5. Festive Radha Rani Prompt: "Transform the person in the reference photo into a vibrant Radha Rani-inspired Janmashtami festive image while preserving her exact facial identity and natural appearance. Dress her in a bright fuchsia and saffron lehenga with ornate embroidery and a flowing dupatta. Add traditional kundan jewellery, colourful bangles, jhumkas, a maang tikka and fresh flower accessories. Include marigold garlands, diyas, rose petals and traditional festive decorations around her. Set the scene in a beautifully decorated Vrindavan and place her next to Krishna during sunset. Create a rich, colourful, cinematic and photorealistic portrait with an elegant festive atmosphere."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.