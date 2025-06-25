Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 router debuts in India with strong speed, smart features and budget price

The Jio AX6000 router delivers stable internet with a simple setup and modern features. It’s suitable for large homes and can handle many connected devices without slowing down the network. 

Iqbal
Published25 Jun 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 router debuts in India
Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 router debuts in India(Jio.com)

Reliance Jio has introduced a new WiFi 6 router in India called the Jio AX6000 Universal Router. Priced at 5,999, this router is designed for people who want fast, stable internet across large homes and smart spaces. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and offers top speeds of up to 4,800Mbps, making it one of the most powerful budget routers available right now.

Fast and Reliable Internet

The Jio AX6000 is a dual-band router, which means it works on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. You don’t have to switch between them manually because the router keeps both bands under a single network name. It gives you high speeds of up to 4,800Mbps on 5GHz and up to 1,200Mbps on 2.4GHz, combining to offer a theoretical speed of up to 6,000Mbps. That means smoother streaming, faster downloads, and low-lag online gaming.

Works with Any Internet Provider

One of the best things about this router is that it works with any internet service provider (ISP) through a regular Ethernet connection. Whether you use JioFiber, Airtel, BSNL, or any other service, you can plug it in and use it. However, it only supports IP over DHCP, not PPPoE, so keep that in mind.

Easy to Set Up and Use

Setting up the router is very easy. You just plug it in and follow the steps on the JioHome app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. You don’t need to be a tech expert to get it working.

Ideal for Big Homes and Smart Devices

The router can cover up to 2,000 square feet on its own, making it great for large houses. It also supports more than 100 devices at the same time. So, whether you’re using smart bulbs, security cameras, or streaming on multiple TVs, this router can handle it all.

It also includes Jio’s True AI Mesh feature. If you add more AX6000 routers, they work together to spread WiFi across your entire home seamlessly. The router uses a quad-core processor, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA to ensure stable and efficient internet for every connected device.

Business NewsTechnologyJio AX6000 WiFi 6 router debuts in India with strong speed, smart features and budget price
