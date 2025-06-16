Jio down: Massive network outage hits Reliance users across Kerala

Thousands of Reliance Jio customers in Kerala experienced significant disruption in services on Monday, as a widespread outage impacted mobile internet, voice calls, and JioFiber connectivity across the state.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the disruption peaked around 2:25 PM, when more than 11,500 users reported issues. The majority of complaints, approximately 57 per cent, pertained to mobile data connectivity, while 32 per cent of users flagged problems with mobile signal reception. Another 11 per cent reported disruptions in JioFiber broadband services.

As of now, Reliance Jio has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or a timeline for restoration.

The outage sparked widespread concern on social media, with many users expressing frustration over the sudden loss of connectivity and lack of information. This is not the first time the company has faced criticism over service disruptions.

Several users took to X to express their frustration over the outage. A user named Nitin Raj posted on his official account, “Is Jio Network down in Kerala or is it just me? #jio”

Echoing the sentiment, another user, Prathap G, wrote, “Jio's down in Kerala. Is it just me, or are you guys having the same problem? #jio”

Amid the flood of complaints, one meme circulating widely on the platform depicted Airtel users as royalty — seated like a king — with Vi users shown as generals, while Jio users were illustrated bowing down in submission, symbolising the shifting power dynamic during the outage.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.

