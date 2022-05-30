Jio has launched Jio Game controller in India compatible with Android devices only. The Bluetooth enabled Jio Game Controller uses micro USB Type B port and is available in Matte Black colour. The Jio Game Controller has been priced at ₹3,499 and is available on Jio’s website. The Jio Game Controller can be used to play games on any smart Android operated smart TV and tablets.

Jio Game Controller is built on Bluetooth version 4.2 and can work up to 10 metres in the range. It has 20 buttons and 2 sticks to control the game. Jio claims it offer low-latency and up to 8 hours of playtime. The Jio Game Controller provides an immersive experience with two vibration feedback motors, two pressure point triggers, and an 8-direction arrow button, says Jio.

Jio is also offering the Game Controller through EMI options. The company advises to use the Jio Game Controller with the Jio’s set-top box to maximize the gaming experience. The Game Controller may not be available across all the locations. You need to check its availability providing the PIN code of your area. Cash on delivery mode is not supported across the delivering PIN codes.