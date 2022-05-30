Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Jio Game Controller launched with Android compatibility. Details

Jio Game Controller launched with Android compatibility. Details

Jio Game Controller.
1 min read . 05:00 PM ISTLivemint

  • Jio Game Controller has 20 buttons and 2 sticks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jio has launched Jio Game controller in India compatible with Android devices only. The Bluetooth enabled Jio Game Controller uses micro USB Type B port and is available in Matte Black colour. The Jio Game Controller has been priced at 3,499 and is available on Jio’s website. The Jio Game Controller can be used to play games on any smart Android operated smart TV and tablets.

Jio has launched Jio Game controller in India compatible with Android devices only. The Bluetooth enabled Jio Game Controller uses micro USB Type B port and is available in Matte Black colour. The Jio Game Controller has been priced at 3,499 and is available on Jio’s website. The Jio Game Controller can be used to play games on any smart Android operated smart TV and tablets.

Jio Game Controller is built on Bluetooth version 4.2 and can work up to 10 metres in the range. It has 20 buttons and 2 sticks to control the game. Jio claims it offer low-latency and up to 8 hours of playtime. The Jio Game Controller provides an immersive experience with two vibration feedback motors, two pressure point triggers, and an 8-direction arrow button, says Jio.

Jio Game Controller is built on Bluetooth version 4.2 and can work up to 10 metres in the range. It has 20 buttons and 2 sticks to control the game. Jio claims it offer low-latency and up to 8 hours of playtime. The Jio Game Controller provides an immersive experience with two vibration feedback motors, two pressure point triggers, and an 8-direction arrow button, says Jio.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Jio is also offering the Game Controller through EMI options. The company advises to use the Jio Game Controller with the Jio’s set-top box to maximize the gaming experience. The Game Controller may not be available across all the locations. You need to check its availability providing the PIN code of your area. Cash on delivery mode is not supported across the delivering PIN codes. 