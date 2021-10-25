The much-awaited Jio Phone Next will hit stores around Diwali and the specifications of it have been surfaced online. The Jio Phone Next is backed by Google with 4G and other smart features. The next generation phone has been spotted on Google Play Console listing.

Jio Phone Next launch was scheduled for September, but it got dragged due to semiconductor shortages worldwide and now the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio plans to reveal it on November 4.

Reliance plans to cater the budget and low-income group of buyers with Jio Phone Next. It partnered with Google to add advanced features such as WhatsApp, browsing and a stable OS. The Jio Phone Next smartphone will feature an HD+ display with 720x1,440 pixels resolution, Android 11 (Go edition), Snapdragon 215 SoC, and 2GB of RAM.

The smartphone is believed to have a 5.5 inch of display, 2,500mAh battery supported by 16GB internal memory. This time the Jio Phone will come with Android OS (Go Edition) and not KaiOS.

Jio Phone Next is rumored to sport single lens at the back and front. Being a low-budget smartphone, we expect the camera set-up to remain simplistic with basic features. It is also said that the phone may come with Snapchat filter inbuilt within.

As 4G is the focus of Jio Phone Next, it will come with dual SIM support and other connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc.

Jio Phone Next is supposed to be priced anywhere between ₹3,000- ₹3,500.

