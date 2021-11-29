Jio pre-paid plans explained. See new price, changes, validity

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio has also revised its pre-paid tariff plans following Airtel and Vodafone Idea announcements. The Mukesh Amabni-owned telecom service provider has done a revision of nearly 20 per cent on its existing pre-paid tariffs. The newly announced plan will be applicable starting December 1. Telecom operators have cited the 5G rollout and the ailing conditions of the sector to justify the hike. The Voda Idea new tariff plans started on Nov 25 whereas Airtel users had to pay from November 26.

It was already expected of Jio to follow the laid path by the other two. All the existing packs from the 28 days to 365 days have been revised along with the top up recharges. The ₹75 pack valid for 28 days moves to ₹91.

The unlimited data plans starting with ₹129 will now be charged at ₹155 having 2GB data for 28 days. ₹149 pack for 24 days with 1GB data per day moves to ₹179.

The commonly used recharge of ₹199 will now be levied at ₹239 having 1.5GB data each day for a period of 28 days. The 2GB data/day for 28 days pack moves to ₹299.

The 56 days pack of ₹399 has been hiked to ₹479 with 1.5GB data/day. Similarly, the 2GB data/day pack for the same period will be charged at ₹533 from the current ₹444.

The 84 days pack of ₹329 goes to ₹395 bundled with 6GB data total data for the entire period. The ₹555 pack will now stand at ₹666 with 1.5GB data per day valid for 84 days. The 2GB/day pack will move to ₹719 from the current ₹599.

The 336 days pack of ₹1,299 has been increased to ₹1,559 having 24GB data. The yearly recharge of ₹2,399 moves to ₹2,879 having 2GB data per day.

