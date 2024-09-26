Telecommunications company Reliance Jio is grabbing eyeballs again with its new and attractive plan. The telecom operator has introduced a new plan with 98 days validity. Let's check out the new plan features.

The plan worth ₹999 is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Similar to other plans that offer 5G access, Jio users will get a range of services at this price, including unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to the company’s Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema and JioTV suite of apps.

However, for users who reside in places where 5G connectivity is spotty or unavailable, the operator has something for them as well. As per the latest update, the plan offers 2GB of daily 4G data.

How to buy new plan?

Follow the below mentioned steps to buy the new plan:

Users simply need to visit Jio's official website at www.jio.com or open the MyJio app on your phone to purchase the new plan.

Make a payment of ₹ 999 to activate the plan.

Other plans

For those users interested in a prepaid plan that offers access to OTT platforms in addition to long validity, Jio has ₹1,049 and ₹1,299 plans in its offerings. With a validity of 84 days, both plans offer unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day.

Given below are some key differences between the two plans:

The ₹1,049 plan includes Sony Liv and Zee5 subscription while ₹1,299 plan includes free Netflix mobile. Through Netflix mobile, one can stream content in 480p.

Notably, the recently launched ₹175 plan offers 10GB additional data, in addition to 28-day access to OTT platforms. The list of OTT platforms whose subscription is available within the plan, includes Sony Liv, Zee5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoic and JioTV.

