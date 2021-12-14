Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively
Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 24.1 megabit per second among 4G service providers in November, according to the latest data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel network also recorded a rise in average 4G download speed during the month.
Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively compared to the previous month.