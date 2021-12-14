Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Jio tops 4G download speed, Vodafone Idea in upload speed in November

Jio tops 4G download speed, Vodafone Idea in upload speed in November

Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 24.1 megabit per second. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
1 min read . 05:04 PM IST PTI

  • Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively

Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed of 24.1 megabit per second among 4G service providers in November, according to the latest data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel network also recorded a rise in average 4G download speed during the month.

Jio network recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively compared to the previous month.

VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in October. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8 mbps, the highest in the last five months.

The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send data or share pictures or videos with their contacts.

Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month high upload speeds of 5.6 mbps and 7.1 mbps, respectively, in November.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

