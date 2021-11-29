Jio vs Airtel vs Voda Idea prepaid plans compared. Know the difference

The revision in pre-paid tariff plans by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea has is bothering people. It came after Airtel and Vodafone Idea had hiked prepaid plans followed by Jio on Sunday. The Airtel revision came into effect on Nov 26, Voda Idea on Nov 25, and the Jio will start from Dec 1. Overall, there has been a handsome 20 to 25 per cent increase in the new prepaid plans of telecom providers. This will lead to the comparison of their plans as subscribers would want to save money by choosing the right pack.

