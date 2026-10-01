JioBharat 4G phone at ₹1,499: How the 10th anniversary offer can bring effective price down to ₹299

Reliance Jio has marked its 10th anniversary by introducing a limited-period offer on its JioBharat 4G feature phones, aimed at helping users move from 2G services to faster 4G connectivity.

As part of its festive-season celebrations, the telecom company is offering the JioBharat handset along with complimentary connectivity benefits. The initiative is intended to make 4G services more affordable for feature phone users and help them access digital services.

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Under the anniversary offer, eligible JioBharat 4G phones can be purchased for ₹1,499. Customers will also receive six months of complimentary recharge benefits, including 14GB of data each month and unlimited HD voice calls, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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The company said the offer is aimed at reducing the cost barrier for feature phone users looking to upgrade from 2G to a 4G-enabled digital experience, while keeping their connectivity expenses affordable.

Jio aims to expand digital access with anniversary offer Festivals are often associated with families and communities coming together. With its Jio Anniversary Offer, Reliance Jio is extending the idea of connectivity to the digital space by seeking to make internet access more affordable for millions of users across Bharat.

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The offer is part of Jio's wider push towards digital inclusion, enabling more users to participate in India's growing digital ecosystem and access services beyond basic calls and text messages.

How much can 2G users save with the offer? For users relying on 2G services, regular mobile connectivity can involve a monthly recharge of around ₹199. Over a six-month period, this could mean spending close to ₹1,200 on connectivity.

Under the Jio Anniversary Offer, customers can get a 4G-enabled JioBharat phone for ₹1,499, along with six months of connectivity benefits. After factoring in the value of the bundled connectivity, Jio says the effective price of the handset comes down to ₹299.

The offer gives existing 2G users an option to shift to a 4G feature phone while gaining access to a wider selection of digital services.

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What can users access on JioBharat? Unlike traditional 2G feature phones, which are largely focused on voice calls and messaging, JioBharat offers users access to several digital and entertainment services.

These include:

1. JioTV, which provides access to 500 TV channels.

2. JioHotstar, with live cricket, films and other entertainment content.

3. Access to millions of songs and other music content.

4. Digital payment services.

JioBharat brings UPI payments to feature phones

The handset also allows feature phone users to make and receive digital payments through services such as:

1. JioPay for UPI transactions.

2. Payment alerts to keep users informed about transactions.

3. Sound Box functionality for payment-related notifications.

Safety features for users and families JioBharat also comes with features intended to help users remain connected with their families.

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These include:

1. Jio Safety Shield with safe-calling features.

2. Location-monitoring capabilities designed to help families stay connected.

What are the JioBharat phone's key features? The device is equipped with hardware intended for everyday use, including:

1. A 2.4-inch display.

2. A 2,000mAh battery.

3. 4G connectivity.

Jio's push towards a digital future The Jio Anniversary Offer combines a 4G-enabled JioBharat handset with six months of connectivity benefits, giving 2G feature phone users a route to access a broader range of digital services.

As Jio completes 10 years in India's telecom sector, the festive-season offer underlines its focus on making digital connectivity more accessible and affordable for users across Bharat.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)